Lincoln National Corp Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $46.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

