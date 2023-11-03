Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

