Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,395 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Herc worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 264,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $31,318,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.