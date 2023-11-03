Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,140 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sleep Number worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.