GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

EAF opened at $3.39 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

