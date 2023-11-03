Steward Financial Group LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 291.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.13 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

