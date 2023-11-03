Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

