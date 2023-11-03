Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 32,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Chevron by 8.9% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 165,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $277.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

