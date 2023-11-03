Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HighPeak Energy worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,726,883.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

