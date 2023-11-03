Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Navigator at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Navigator by 9.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NVGS opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.57. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

Navigator Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.