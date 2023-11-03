Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 182 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

