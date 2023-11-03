Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,973,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,739. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 52.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

