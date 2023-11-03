New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

