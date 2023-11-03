Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tennant

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 19.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tennant by 64.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.