AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.75-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.65 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.75 EPS.

AGCO Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AGCO by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,574,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

