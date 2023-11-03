McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $26.80-$27.40 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $447.60 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.50.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.