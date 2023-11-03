Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 93.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214,817 shares during the period.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.