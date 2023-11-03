Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-$5.00 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 686,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,119,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after acquiring an additional 516,198 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

