Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

