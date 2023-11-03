Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.61. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLB

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.