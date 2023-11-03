SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. SiTime has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $110,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,310.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $1,503,174. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in SiTime by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,724,000 after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

