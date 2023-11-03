RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCM Technologies stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.