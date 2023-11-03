S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. S&W Seed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
