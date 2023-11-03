TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
