TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

