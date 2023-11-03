goeasy (GSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.43 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million.

TSE:GSY opened at C$116.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSY shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

