Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

