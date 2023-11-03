KeyCorp Trims Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Target Price to $1,110.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $562.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.49. Cable One has a 1 year low of $520.05 and a 1 year high of $861.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 49.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its position in Cable One by 186.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

