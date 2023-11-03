Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:GRN opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

