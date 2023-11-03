Tutor Perini (TPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.80 million. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.