UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UBS Group Price Performance
UBS opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $26.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
