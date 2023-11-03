UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

