Calibre Mining (CXB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$187.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.84 million. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$642.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.49. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.78.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

