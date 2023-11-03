JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $112,851.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 586,570 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,682. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

