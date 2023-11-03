Morgan Stanley Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $22.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

