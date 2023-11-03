Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $254.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

