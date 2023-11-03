Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $61.89 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

