Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,478 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.