The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

