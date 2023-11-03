Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

