Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.