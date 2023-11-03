Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.59 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $73,389,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $327.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.99 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

