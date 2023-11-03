Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

