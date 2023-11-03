IFP Advisors Inc Has $808,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $298,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

