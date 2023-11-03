IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,911 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

