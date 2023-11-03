American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

