Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Trading Up 6.7% After Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 134,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 448,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

