Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

ATRA stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.