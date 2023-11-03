Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 429.15% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 14.0 %

CAR stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.55. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $153.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

