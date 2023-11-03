Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 245,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

