Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $22.60-23.40 EPS.

PH stock opened at $404.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.93 and a 200 day moving average of $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $70,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

