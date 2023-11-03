Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 billion-$80.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

